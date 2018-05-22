Mohamed bin Zayed receives President's guest scholars

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed made the remarks at a meeting with the UAE President’s guest scholars and a delegation of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, headed by Dr. Mohammed Mattar Al Kaabi, GAIAE Chairman, at Al Bateen Palace, this evening. He commended the efforts being made by religious scholars in Arab and Muslim countries to project the real image, principles and tolerant goals of Islam which ennobles humanity, science, development and urban expansion, and to counter acts of terror perpetrated by the radical groups donning the cloak of Islam.

Underlining the noble mission championed by the UAE in building bridges of communication with different world cultures, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed called on all to make more collaborative efforts to achieve the sublime objectives of Islam and wished for success for the scholars in promoting wisdom enlightening people about religious affairs during Ramadan.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed and the scholars talked about the affairs of Muslims and ways of spreading the culture of dialogue and cultural interaction to promote peace and coexistence among all peoples and to stay away from the evil agenda adopted by those fanatic groups who are donning the cloak of Islam and distort the moderate message of the heavenly religion.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed and the scholars exchanged greetings on the Holy Month of Ramadan and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE, Arab Nation and Muslim Nation with further wellbeing and prosperity. They prayed for the founding father of the UAE, the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. They also prayed to Allah to bless the country’s leadership headed by the President, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with success for their humanitarian initiatives and serving the Arab Nation and Muslim Nation.

The guest scholars expressed their delight at being in the UAE to deliver religious lectures on matters that are important to Muslims.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the security and stability of the UAE and to enable it to continue its progress and development and serve its people and all Muslims.

The scholars’ Ramadan lecture programmes in the UAE are overseen by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.