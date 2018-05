The ambassador relayed the sincere condolences of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi to the martyr's family, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and enable his family to bear the loss with courage and fortitude.

He commended the heroic sacrifices made by the country's brave soldiers in defence of legitimacy and justice in Yemen against the heinous attempts made by the Iran-backed Houthi militias to usurp the Yemeni people' inalienable rights to peace and stability.