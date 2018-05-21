Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE Platform for Scientific Laboratories

"The UAE is offering a leading global model for the perfect investment in human potential, and providing a scientific environment and research infrastructure that allows great minds to innovate pre-emptive solutions to major challenges facing humanity, constituting a knowledgeable addition to the region and greater world," Sheikh Mohammed said.

He added: "Today we have launched the UAE Platform for Scientific Laboratories, the first of its kind in the UAE. It will allow researchers and scientists to access the most advanced laboratory equipment, and create an environment for scientists to exchange knowledge, expertise and scientific results."

"Through this initiative, we are announcing that the UAE has been turned into an open-air laboratory, a beacon for advanced sciences and their applications as well as a scientific innovation environment for shaping the future of the UAE," Sheikh Mohammed said.

The platform, which represents a gathering of major research institutions in the country, aims to provide an advanced research environment and outstanding infrastructure to improve scientific sectors in the country by reducing the cost of research activities by 30 per cent.

It also aims to establish an integrated working system that is based on a solid foundation of activities by scientific research institutions through effective partnerships with leading international research centres.

The platform strives to attract and encourage highly qualified scientists and motivate individuals, including students and all those interested in science to participate in the development of scientific research methods and empower researchers to find cooperation opportunities in the field.