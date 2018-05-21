ERC launch iftar project in Abyan, Yemen

The launch began in the Eastern and Western villages of Al Nawba in Al Kawd, with the attendance of Sheikh Khalid Ibrahim, Relief Coordinator-General of Abyan.

A total of 470 iftar meals were distributed to the poor, orphans and those displaced, which will continue throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Hassan Ali Abdullah Al Barihi, one of the displaced people from Mawza in Al Nawba, said that the ERC has offered them tents, food and shelter materials, as well as iftar meals.

On behalf of those displaced and the residents in Al Nawba, Al Barihi thanked the UAE’s leadership and people, as well as Sheikha Latifa and everyone who contributed to delivering aid to the poor, needy, displaced, widows and orphans, to ease their suffering caused by their difficult humanitarian conditions.