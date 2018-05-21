RAK Ruler meets Beijing's Palace Museum officials

The ancient ‘Silk Road’ trade links between the Far East and the Arabian Gulf Ra’s al-Khaimah’s Department of Antiquities and Museums is collaborating with the Palace Museum, Beijing, and the UK’s Durham University to carry out studies to learn more about the Chinese pottery discovered in the emirate in recent years.

A team from the Palace Museum under Prof Li Ji, Director of the Archaeology Institute at the Palace Museum, and Professor Wang Guangyao, Deputy Director of the Archaeology Institute at the Palace Museum, as well as experts from Durham University, are visiting the National Museum of Ra’s al-Khaimah to study various pieces of Chinese pottery in the Museum’s collection, with a view to excavations in the future.

Prof Guangyao is the leading expert in the world on blue and white pottery from China.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr said, "Ra’s al-Khaimah prides itself on its rich history and culture. Working with the prestigious Palace Museum and Durham University will unearth further discoveries and improve our understanding of the past."

"Only by knowing one’s past can we look forward with confidence, backed by the power of knowledge," he added.

Ahmed Al Teneiji, General Manager of the Department of Antiquities and Museums, said, "Ra’s al-Khaimah is one of the few places in the UAE where there has been constant human habitation for more than 7,000 years. Julfar, as it was previously known, was a major hub on the old trading route from east to west, so it is no surprise that a lot of Chinese pottery has been discovered here."

"We have some of the richest and most varied archaeology in the UAE and numerous heritage sites are currently being investigated," Al Teneiji continued, adding that the collaboration with the Palace Museum and Durham University will allow for a better understanding of the ancient trade links between the region and China and help to develop a long-term partnership for the exchange of learning and knowledge.

In addition to Prof Ji and Prof Guangyao, the Chinese delegation includes Prof Lv Chenglong, Head of Collection Department, Palace Museum and four other Palace archaeologists, as well as Wang Zhenshan, Vice Consul General of the Chinese Consulate in Dubai.

The Chinese pottery found in Eastern Arabia points to very extensive trade links, which are known to have started between the 3rd century BC and the 3rd century AD. Until now, little research has been done on the trade links between China and this region and the pottery’s journey to get here. Extensive excavation sites in Ras Al Khaimah such as Kush (3rd century AD), Al Mataf and Al Nudud (13th to 16th century AD) have uncovered many interesting finds but they will be revisited to specifically better understand the trade activities and socio-economic impact of 11 centuries of trade between China and what is now Ras al-Khaimah. The ancient trade routes between China and the rest of Asia are currently being reestablished through China’s Belt and Road Initiative.