Khalifa Foundation provides 10,000 Ramadan parcels to residents of Socotra, Yemen

The project is a realisation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is part of the monitoring of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

An official source from the foundation said that the new batch of Ramadan aid complements the previous assistance that His Highness Sheikh Khalifa ordered to provide to rescue the Yemeni people, based on the brotherhood between the people of both countries and Sheikh Khalifa’s desire to provide for Yemeni's basic needs, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The source added that the food aid, which includes flour, sugar, rice, oil, tomato paste, olive oil, tea, lentils and powdered milk, will be distributed to all the governorates of Socotra Island.

Many local authorities, leaders, sheikhs and heads of centres on the island lauded the efforts of the UAE leadership to help local residents.

They also thanked the foundation for implementing the directives of the wise leadership and distributing aid to the island’s residents while adding that the aid will help ease their burdens.