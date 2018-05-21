Korean Embassy to host Iftar for UAE citizens

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has hosted its annual Iftar event since 2016 as a respect to the local customs and traditions of the UAE.

According to the Embassy statement, this year's event will feature the international favourite Korean dish, 'Bibimbap', as the main menu item during the Iftar, following last year’s feature of 'Samgyetang', a Korean ginseng chicken soup.

Park Kang-ho, Ambassador of Korea to the UAE, says "Bibimbap is well-known to be a healthy food with balanced nutrients from various ingredients mixing vegetables and meat, and we chose Bibimbap as a symbol of harmonious, cooperative Korea-UAE relations which has been upgraded to the special strategic partnership at the Korea-UAE Summit Meeting last March."

This year’s Iftar event is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of Korea and Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation, with the aim of introducing more varieties of Korean food to the UAE market. The Embassy will also present its guests with Korean red ginseng, which is halal-certified by Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology.

Prior to the Iftar, a group of Emirati guests will also have a cooking class with a famous Korean chef to try cooking Bibimbap themselves.