Hamdan bin Mohammed approves new organisational structure of Dubai Land Department

The new structure includes the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, RERA, the Dubai Real Estate Institute, DREI, and the Rental Disputes Centre, RDC.

Pursuant to the Resolution, the departments of Monitoring and Risk Assessment, Strategy and Corporate Development and Legal Affairs report to the Director General. The organisational structure features three main sectors - Corporate Support, Real Estate Registration services and Real Estate Investment Promotion.

The Corporate Support sector is composed of Trusts and Reparation, Corporate Communication, Human Resources Happiness, Finance, Administrative Affairs and Information Technology. The Real Estate Registration sector is composed of Customer Happiness, Real Estate Valuation, Real Estate Registration, and Survey. The Real Estate Investment Promotion sector is comprised of Real Estate Promotion, Real Estate Studies and Real Estate Development.

The Director-General of the Dubai Land Department will issue the bylaws required to implement this Resolution. This Resolution annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. The Resolution is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.