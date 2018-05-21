ADP warns of dangers posed by fireworks

Brigadier Salem Hamoud Al Baloushi, Director of the Weapons and Explosives Administration of the Security and Ports Sector, called on community members to avoid actions that could lead to material damage, environmental pollution or fires, which can threaten the safety of the public and their property.

He added that the irresponsible use of fireworks can lead to many dangers, as fireworks are classified with other hazardous materials, such as weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Lt. Colonel Saif Ali Al Haferi Al Katbi, Chairman of the Commercial Explosives Section, stressed that the ADP’s Weapons and Explosives Administration is the authority in charge of issuing licences to relevant companies and organising, supervising and securing firework displays during events and celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

The law regulates the sale, storage and use of fireworks and ensures compliance with safety and prevention requirements to prevent major threats to the community.