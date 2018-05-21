GCAA Statement: Record of Discussion on Civil Aviation with the United States

The ROD affirms both governments’ strong commitment to maintain the UAE-US Air Transport Agreement of 2002, all rights and obligations of which remain in force. (The ROD has been posted to the GCAA website at https://www.gcaa.gov.ae) The UAE GCAA has also sent the US Department of State a "side letter" which describes the intentions of its airlines for future "Fifth Freedom" flights.

The side letter notes that UAE air carriers have no current plans to adjust the Fifth Freedom services that they operate in accordance with the Agreement. The side letter also explicitly specifies that nothing in their communications amends or changes the 2002 Agreement or any rights therein.

As discussed and agreed by both governments, the documents each and together strongly reaffirm Open Skies, fully preserving the rights and flexibility of airlines in both countries to continue to add and adjust flights and services to best meet traveler and shipper demands.