ERC supports needy families in Umm Al Qaiwain

Nasser Yousef bin Hudhaiba, Director of the ERC Branch in Umm Al Qaiwain, said that the office is working with local volunteers to reach various disadvantaged segments in the community, and provide them with financial and moral support.

Other aid provided by the branch last month included the provision of AED137,000 in financial grants to 45 students, AED100,000 to a prisoners assistance programme, and AED208,451 to provide medical care to 20 patients. In addition, AED50,000 went towards supporting the disabled and AED10,000 was donated to social institutions in the Emirate.