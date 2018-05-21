Civil Defence helps control Al Batha fire, KSA

A joint team of the Civil Defence squad, led by Mubarek Saif Al Mansouri, and Al Dhafra Region Municipality, along with four private businesses, lent a helping hand with 10 water tanks to extinguish the huge fire at the Saudi customs facility.

Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, commended the efforts made by the team in their professional response to the accident.

"This is a direct outcome of the readiness trainings they conduct on a regular basis to hone their skills and boost their capabilities," Al Rumaithi, who is also the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team, said.

Adding, "Supporting our brothers in emergencies that threaten their safety and stability is part and parcel of the measures we take to safeguard our security and national stability".