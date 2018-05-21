Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

His Highness Sheikh Saud also received congratulations on the Islamic occasion from Humaid bin Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Hanif Hassan Ali Al Qassim, Chairman of the Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities, businessmen, investors and head of businesses, entities and banks operating in the country.

The reception was attended by a number of Sheikhs, dignitaries and top officials.