Mohamed bin Zayed condoles with martyr's family

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere condolences to the martyr's family, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and enable his family to bear the loss with courage and fortitude.

We mourn with pride and dignity our brave martyrs who sacrificed their very lives in defence of their country and our gains. By their heroism, they wrote a new chapter in the UAE's book of glory," said His Highness Sheikh Mohamed.

Their sacrifices will go deep in the annals of history and will indelibly remain the shield that will keep our flag flying high across all fronts," added His Highness Sheikh Mohamed.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.