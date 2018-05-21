UAE Cabinet approves new long-term visa for international investors

"The UAE will remain a global incubator for exceptional talents and a permanent destination for international investors. Our open environment, tolerant values, infrastructure and flexible legislation are the best plan to attract global investment and exceptional talents in the UAE," said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness directed the Ministry of Economy in coordination with the concerned parties to implement the resolution and follow up on its developments, and to submit a detailed study in the third quarter of this year. The new visa system will increase the chances of attracting investors and competencies to the UAE and thus increase the country's economic competitiveness globally. The global investors' ownership is expected to reach 100% by the end of the year. The system will grant investors and talents up to 10-year residency visas for specialists in medical, scientific, research and technical fields, as well as for all scientists and innovators, as well as five-year residency visas for students studying in the UAE, and 10-year visas for exceptional students.