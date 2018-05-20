ERC distributes iftar, sohoor meals to residents, hospitals in Mukalla, Yemen

Last Friday, the ERC team distributed ready meals to patients and their caregivers at the Al Mukalla Motherhood and Childhood Hospital and the Ibn Sina Specialised Hospital, as a gesture to ease their suffering.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Head of the ERC Team, said the project was launched to coincide with the Holy Month of Ramadan, and is part of the ERC’s overall efforts in Hadramaut. The project will continue throughout the month of Ramadan, he added.

He also thanked the local youth and teams who are helping to run the project.

Al Niyadi stressed that the ERC will continue supporting the residents of Hadramaut throughout Ramadan, by providing iftar meals and food parcels to families.