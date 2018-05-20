Sheikh Zayed has made diversity in UAE a source of strength: Nahyan bin Mubarak

Sheikh Nahyan made his remarks on the occasion of the 2018 World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, commemorated annually on 21st May.

He added that at the same time, diversity is a key driver of prosperity and comprehensive development across various social, economic, educational, cultural and other fields.

The UAE’s leadership, government and people were inspired by Sheikh Zayed's thoughts to make diversity as an important tool to live a more intellectual and moral life, where community members live in harmony, regardless of their race, colour or religion. This is based on the wise directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the UAE's approach is to consolidate tolerance locally, regionally and internationally, and it is one of its main pillars in establishing relationship with all civilisations, cultures and religions. He added that the promotion of the values of tolerance and diversity contributes positively to the well-being, development and happiness of all mankind.

He also highlighted the UAE’s leading role in protecting cultural diversity and enriching dialogue between cultures, as well as in reinforcing the principles of understanding and cooperation among the world’s communities and societies.