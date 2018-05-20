ERC sponsors "Martyrs Football Championship" in Al Mu'alla, Yemen

Omar Mario, Championship Supervisor, said that the championship is being held to honour the martyrs of Al Kabsa who were killed during the 2015 war by the Houthi militias as they invaded Aden. He also thanked the ERC for responding to their request and sponsoring and supporting the championship.

Ahmed Ali Al Naami, Al Tawahi Team coach, praised the ERC’s support and sponsorship for the championship and local sports during Ramadan, while emphasising that this support will bring back sporting glory to Aden and Yemen’s other southern governorates, and will encourage local youth to organise sporting championships.

Several athletes from Aden thanked the UAE for supporting Yemen’s liberated governorates in many areas, including sports.

The first game of the championship took place between Khour Maksar and Al Tawahi, with Al Tawahi winning by 5-1.