Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign intensifies activities in Africa during Ramadan

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women’s Union, GWU, said that the campaign has reached out to thousands of women and children through its services and attracted the finest doctors, who are providing the best diagnostic, treatment and preventive services, to ease the pain of needy patients and raise community awareness about major diseases and methods of treatment and prevention.

She added that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), instructed them to double their humanitarian activities during Ramadan in Egypt, Sudan, Somalia and Zanzibar, in light of her desire to provide the best services to the entire community, especially to women and children, by attracting, training and empowering the youth.

Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, stressed that the campaign is a model of volunteering and humanitarian giving, which is in line with the humanitarian spirit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and reflects the approach followed by the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and is a realisation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to promote the culture of volunteer work.

Mashaer Al-Dawalab, Sudanese Minister of Solidarity and Social Development, praised the efforts of Sheikha Fatima, the "Mother of the UAE," to promote volunteer work and humanitarian giving, as well as the innovative role of the campaign, which has advanced women’s empowerment and humanitarian action in the Arab region, while noting the participation of thousands of African volunteers in the programme in Sudan, which has helped to raise their abilities and leadership skills in managing humanitarian missions and joint volunteer projects that serve women and children.