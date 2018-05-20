ERC provides food aid to people in Lahej, Yemen

  • Sunday 20, May 2018 in 1:23 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, on Saturday delivered 1,000 food baskets - including 1,000 packages of dates - to locals in the Al Houta and Tibn districts in Yemen's Lahej Province, as part of the ERC's 'Year of Zayed' initiatives in the area.
Major General Saleh Al Bakri, First Deputy Governor of Lahej, welcomed the ERC team, lauding the organisation's work in the province over the year, providing services to people and meeting their basic needs.  
 
For his part, ERC Representative in Lahej, Abdul Ilah Al-Radfani, said that this assistance will be followed by other relief efforts for the people of Al Houta and Tibn, noting that the beneficiaries include those wounded in the war. 
 
He added that the organisation will also carry out its daily Ramadan Iftar campaign in the area. 