Seventy-two thousand beneficiaries from 'Iftar Saem' in Yemen's Red Sea Coast

The move fits within the Iftar Saem Programme being carried out by the UAE premier aid provider, Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) during Ramadan to ease the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people during the holy month.

Rashid Al Khateri, head of the ERC Team in Yemen's Red Sea Coast, said the generous acts of giving undertaken by the UAE throughout the holy month are benefiting thousands of Yemeni people, including group iftar banquets, which all "fall within the humanitarian projects implemented by the charitable organisation to help our Yemeni brothers survive the untold suffering they are going through as a result of the war created as a result of the practices of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels."