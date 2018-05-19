UAE marks World Metrology Day

Speaking ahead of World Metrology Day, Al Maeeni said the UAE joined the International Bureau of Weights and Measures, BIPM, as a key member in 2016 and the Metre Convention, underscoring ESMA's commitment to joint public and private efforts in regards to metrology issues.

''We are all striving to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by 2021 consistent with the UAE National Agenda and the UAE Vision 2021 so as to serve the national economy and increase the country's competitiveness internationally," he added.

The theme of World Metrology Day 2018 is "Constant Evolution of the International System of Units." The science of measurement, more widely metrology, plays a central role in scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, in improving the quality of life and in protecting the global environment.

World Metrology Day is an annual celebration of the signature of the Metre Convention on 20th May, 1875, by representatives of 17 nations. The Convention set the framework for global collaboration in the science of measurement and in its industrial, commercial and societal applications. The original aim of the Metre Convention the worldwide uniformity of measurement remains as important today as it was in 1875.

Martin Milton, Director of the BIPM, said, "As science and technology progress, the demands for measurements to underpin new products and services will increase. Metrology is a dynamic branch of science and the steps taken by the BIPM and the wider metrology community to advance the SI in 2018 will underpin these requirements and meet these needs for years to come."