Minister of Climate Change and Environment leads UAE delegation to 85th International Agricultural Fair in Serbia

In his keynote address, Dr Al Zeyoudi said: "Due to extreme weather events linked to climate change, food diversity and food security are at great risk today. As a result, millions of people are suffering from poor health and malnutrition, hitting the poorest the hardest. To put a stop to this, countries around the world need to stand together to tackle climate change and develop climate-resilient, sustainable agriculture.

"Relations between the UAE and Serbia have flourished in recent years, opening doors for investments in a multitude of fields, agriculture being one of our core areas of focus. The Al Rawafed and Al Dahra farms are prime examples of UAE investments in Serbia."

Following the inaugural ceremony, Dr Al Zeyoudi and Branislav Nedimovic, Serbian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management, in the presence of Mubarak Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to foster greater cooperation and explore new opportunities between the two countries in agriculture, livestock farming and food safety.

The delegation’s agenda during the visit included a tour in the Cibuk 1 Wind farm, a utility scale onshore wind farm led by Masdar - Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company - under development in Serbia. Due for completion in 2019, the 158 megawatt (MW) capacity Cibuk 1 wind farm will be the largest utility-scale commercial wind project in Serbia and the Western Balkans.

Moreover, Dr Al Zeyoudi met with Igor Mirovic, the President of the Government of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, Serbia, with the two sides exploring prospects for cooperation in areas such as renewables and the environment.

In support of the UAE’s investments abroad, Al Zeyoudi paid a visit to Al Rawafed and Al Dahra farms. He also visited the UAE Embassy in the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

Al Zeyoudi also met with Goran Trivan, the Serbian Minister of Environmental Protection during his visit. They shared experiences and best practices in the conservation of natural resources and sustainability and examined ways to boost cooperation between the two countries in areas of shared interest.