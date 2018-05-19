UAE participates in OIC summit on Palestine

Over 70 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli occupation forces and more than 3,000 were injured.

Addressing the 7thExtraordinary Islamic Summit held in the city of Istanbul on May 18, 2018, to discuss the serious developments in the State of Palestine, Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, expressed the UAE's vehement condemnation of Israel’s excessive use of force against unarmed Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who are demanding their legitimate rights.

She warned about the negative consequences of this dangerous escalation.

"The UAE calls on the international community to shoulder its responsibility to stop the violence and protect the Palestinian people," Dr. Al Shamsi stated.

She reiterated the UAE's unequivocal support for the Palestinian cause and the rights of Palestinians to restore their legitimate freedoms, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

She indicated that the UAE last week announced the allocation of $ 5 million to provide urgent medicines and medical supplies to the unarmed Palestinians on the Gaza borders, as a result of bloody clashes in which Israeli forces fired live bullets and gas bombs.

She also noted to the $ 70 million provided recently by the UAE in support of the Palestinian people.

A final statement issued by the meeting called on OIC member states to condemn and reject the US decision, which they said could undermine the Middle East peace process.