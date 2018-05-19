UAE participates in AI for Good Global Summit

Addressing the three-day event, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, spoke about the UAE's role in leading the international drive for AI governance to serve the public interest.

He urged the international community to join forces to harness AI to deliver progress and prosperity.

He briefed the delegates about the UAE's groundbreaking AI initiatives and projects.

The AI for Good series is the leading United Nations platform for dialogue on AI. The action will identify practical applications of AI and supporting strategies to improve the quality and sustainability of life on our planet. The summit sought to formulate strategies to ensure trusted, safe and inclusive development of AI technologies and equitable access to their benefits.