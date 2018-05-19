Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopia's PM discuss bilateral ties, latest regional, global issues

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Ethiopian prime minister at Al Shati Palace, expressing his hope that the working visit of Abiy Ahmed to the UAE would contribute towards furthering UAE-Ethiopia's cooperation ties in a manner that meets aspirations of the friendly leaderships and peoples in both countries.

During the meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Mohamed and Abiy Ahmed explored the prospects of bilateral cooperation across the economic, trade and investment fields in order to serve mutual interests.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's firm policy of expanding its ties with friendly countries based on mutual respect, confidence and understanding and the delivery of mutual benefits.

''The UAE and Ethiopia are maintaining good, evolving ties within the framework of the two leaderships' keenness to further solidifying these ties and cooperation,'' His Highness stated.

For his part, the Ethiopian premier highlighted the strong and special ties between his country and the UAE, expressing his confidence that the bilateral ties would see steady growth in various domains.

He described the UAE as a 'successful role model' in the region thanks to the wisdom and far-sighted vision of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, and the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to pursue this model of prudent leadership, which catapulted the UAE to the ranks of advanced nations.

The Ethiopian prime minister arrived the country earlier on Friday and was welcomed at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and other officials.