Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, was present.

Greetings were received from Sheikhs, dignitaries, top officials and others. They wished good health for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi as well as more progress and prosperity for the Arab and Islamic nations.

A number of Sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.