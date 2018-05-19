Mohammed bin Rashid launches construction of AED394 million Shindagha Bridge project

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has launched the construction of the AED394 million Shindagha Bridge Project, which features an iconic design based on the concept of the infinity sign.

The Shindagha Bridge is part of the AED 5.035 billion Shindagha Corridor Project extending 13 km along Sheikh Rashid Street as well as Al Mina, Al Khaleej and Cairo Streets.

On arrival at the launch venue, His Highness was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, along with several senior officials of the RTA.

The launch of the Shindagha Bridge project was attended by  Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chief Executive of Emirates Group,  Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, and  Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.