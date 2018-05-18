UAE reiterates unequivocal support for Palestinian Cause

Over 70 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli forces and more than 3,000 were injured.

Speaking today at the Human Rights Council's special session on the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, UN, and other International Organisations in Geneva, expressed the UAE's condemnation of Israel’s escalation and its excessive use of force against unarmed Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The special session was convened following an official request submitted by the UAE and Palestine, on behalf of the Arab Group.

Delivering the speech on behalf of the group, Al Zaabi warned about the negative consequences of this dangerous escalation.

He added that the UAE believes in the importance of complying with UN Security Council Resolution No. 478 (1980), which explicitly calls on UN member states that have established diplomatic missions in Jerusalem to withdraw them.

"The UAE calls on the international community to shoulder its responsibility to stop the violence and protect the Palestinian people," Al Zaabi stated "The UAE is totally ready to start a decisive Arab diplomatic process, to demand an immediate international intervention, protect the Palestinian people, and highlight the consequences of the action of the US on the Palestinian Cause, as well as its repercussions on the security and stability of the Middle East and the entire world," he further added.

"Israel, the occupying force, should not escape accountability for its crimes against the Palestinian people," he affirmed.

Al Zaabi reiterated the UAE's unequivocal support for the Palestinian cause and the rights of Palestinians to restore their legitimate freedoms, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.