King of Bahrain receives UAE Ambassador

Sheikh Sultan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes of good health for King Hamadan as well as more progress and development for the people of Bahrain.

King of Bahrain reciprocated his regards to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, wishing them good health and further development, growth and prosperity to the UAE people.

King Hamad hailed the strong and historic relations between the UAE and Kingdom of Bahrain in all fields in the light of the distinguished bonds and the two sides' keenness on boosting them between the two fraternal countries.