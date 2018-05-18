UAE Ambassador attends event organised by House of Representatives of Cyprus

Sharjah24 - WAM: Sultan Ahmed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus, has attended an event organised by the House of Representatives of Cyprus and EU office in Cyprus as part of the European Year of Cultural Heritage.
President of the House of Representatives, Demetris Syllouris, stressed the importance of the historic and religious importance of Cyprus which is deemed a bridge between the east and the west.
A number of members of the House of Representatives of Cyprus and EU office and ambassadors of the foreign missions in Cyprus attended the event.