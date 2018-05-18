UAE Ambassador patronises Iftar project in Lebanon

The project is part of the UAE’s "Iftar Project Campaign 1439 H" in Lebanon. Al Shamsi toured the orphanage and distributed gifts and educational games to the children, to bring them happiness.

Qabbani presented a shield to Al Shamsi, to honour the UAE’s efforts to support humanitarian and charity work. He also thanked the UAE's leadership and people for their support.

"For the second consecutive year, we are honoured by the visit of the UAE Ambassador, who decided to have Iftar with us during the first day of Ramadan. This is the legacy of the UAE and its generous and noble people, who support social institutions without distinction," he said.

"We will continue to support humanitarian activities during the Holy Month of Ramadan and throughout the year, as we mark the Year of Zayed, and we will follow the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who embodies giving. We will follow in his footsteps, under the directives of our wise leadership," he added.