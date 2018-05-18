Funeral prayer of martyr Saeed Al Hajeri offered in Baniyas

Al Hajeri fell while performing his national duty as part of Operation Restoring Hope, led by Saudi Arabia to back the legitimate government of Yemen.

A number of officials, military officers, Emiratis and residents performed the funeral prayer led by Dr. Mohammed Matar al Kaabi, Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments. He prayed to Allah to rest the martyr of the nation's soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to his family.

The martyr was laid to rest at the Baniyas Graveyard.