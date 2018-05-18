UAE Embassy launches Iftar Projects in New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga

This year's project features a number of activities and programmes which are being implemented under the supervision of the UAE Embassy in New Zealand as part of the Year of Zayed during the holy month of Ramadan.

The programmes include provision of food baskets for the underprivileged and hosting of Iftar banquets in New Zealand in addition to presenting translated copies of the Holy Quran.

Saleh Ahmed Salem Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to New Zealand and non-resident Ambassador to Fiji, said that the UAE set a role model in practising of religious harmony and respect for other cultures through promoting tolerance, humanitarian and charitable work values which align with the approach of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.