UAE implements food programme in Sudan

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, emphasised the strong ties and bonds between the two fraternal people of the UAE and Sudan.

He said," The UAE's support is seen in the framework of its humanitarian commitment and duty towards fraternal countries," indicating UAE's desire to enhance its humanitarian presence in Sudan through the development programmes and initiatives in all sectors.

He said that the ERC will always support those who are eligible for its services and programmes in Sudan.

The ERC has started the implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to prepare an urgent plan to carry out the food programme and increase the number of beneficiaries in a number of the Sudanese states.

Meanwhile, ERC delegation will head to Khartoum to supervise purchasing of food items from the local market and distribute them to beneficiaries. The authority has stressed that it will spare no effort to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership especially for the fraternal people of Sudan.