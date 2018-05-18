ERC sends three aid ships loaded with tonnes of Ramadan food items to Socotra

The ships are loaded with 538 tonnes of basic food items. Sheikh Hamdan has ordered immediate provision of Ramadan requirements of the population in the island.



Sheikh Hamdan has also instructed delivery of the best services through Ramadan programme which includes Iftar Project, Ramadan Ration, and Eid clothing.



The first ship, carrying 538 tonnes of Ramadan items with a value of AED 7 million, has arrived at Socotra Port and within the coming two days, two more ships will leave for Socotra carrying Ramadan aid for the benefit of a large number of residents.



Sheikh Hamdan said that the aid is a continuation of the pioneering role played by the UAE and its wise leadership towards the fraternal people of Yemen in general and Socotra in particular.



Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE will always be in support of the people of Yemen in all conditions and circumstances and will continue its humanitarian support in Yemen based on its pioneering role in the humanitarian, relief and development work in Yemen to mirror the strong bonds between the two fraternal peoples.



Sheikh Hamdan indicated that ERC will promote its humanitarian activity in Socotra during the holy month to meet the needs of people and their Ramadan requirements, while stressing that ERC will spare no effort to achieve its humanitarian aspirations in Yemen.



Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary General of the ERC asserted that the philanthropic body has started implementing the instructions of Sheikh Hamdan and ensured Ramadan needs of the populations of Socotra from its strategic stock of relief items at its warehouse in the International Humanitarian City in Dubai.



He added that ERC will supervise delivery of Ramadan items to the population of the Island through the holy month.