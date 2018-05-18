ERC launches Iftar Project in Hadramaut

This comes for the third year in a row as part of the Iftar Project, among a number of charitable and humanitarian projects carried out by the ERC to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people that was caused by the current crisis.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that the ERC’s assistance is part of the UAE’s charity and humanitarian work and its desire to ease the suffering caused by food shortages and the current living conditions of Yemenis.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE and its relief and humanitarian arm, the ERC, for exerting considerable efforts to reach the underprivileged in Yemen’s liberated areas and governorates.