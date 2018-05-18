We condemns excessive use of forces by Israeli occupation against defenseless Palestinians, says Gargash

He stressed that the US decision to transfer the US Embassy to Jerusalem has complicated the situation and put obstacles to the peace process as the decision is a complete prejudice against the historic and permanent rights of the Palestinian people in Al Quds.

This came during his speech while addressing the Extraordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at Ministerial Level Meeting chaired by the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, to discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian territories.

In his speech, he extended thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the Chair of the current session of the Council of the Arab League at ministerial level, for its efforts in organising today's meeting which aimed at discussing the grave developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

He also praised the attendance of the member ministers and their quick response which emphasises the centrality of the Palestinian cause, which, he said," Our first issue".

Dr. Gargash said that the meeting is being held in the light of the serious Israeli occupation escalation against the fraternal people of Palestine, which led to the death of dozens of martyrs and hundreds of wounded, in conjunction with the opening of the US Embassy in Al Quds .

He went on saying, "While we express our strong condemnation of using the excessive force by the Israeli occupation against unarmed Palestinians who exercise their right and demand their legitimate rights, we warn against the negative repercussions of such a dangerous escalation and we call for international probe to hold those responsible for this massacre accountable. At the same time, we stress that the US decision to transfer the US Embassy to Al Quds has complicated the situation and put obstacles before the peace process and is deemed a complete bias against the historical and permanent rights of the Palestinian people in Al Quds which had been guaranteed by the relevant international resolutions and were recognised and supported by the international community," .

He also stressed the need to abide by UN Security Council Resolution No. 478 of 1980, which clearly calls on countries that have established diplomatic missions in Al Quds to withdraw these missions from the Holy City, while stressing the importance of complying with all international resolutions that call for not to establish or transfer embassies and diplomatic missions to Al Quds, or recognition of the city as the capital of Israeli occupation.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs indicated, "Al Quds is a special spiritual value for the humans and as our hearts strive for it every day, we call on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities to stop violence against the fraternal Palestinian people, halt the vicious attack against it and end the brutal occupation. We also call on the Security Council to take effective and decisive steps in this regard. We also slam the use of the Veto by the US and to undermine the Security Council from carrying out its duty to achieve a transparent and impartial probe towards the massacres committed by Israel occupation against the Palestinian people. We stress that there is no security in the region without a just, permanent and comprehensive solution of the Palestinian cause based on the two-state solution," .

He concluded, "We are working, in the Arab framework, to ensure that today's meeting will come out with the steps and strong and effective Arab diplomatic action to seek urgent international intervention to provide international protection for the Palestinians and to indicate the negative repercussions of the US decision on the future of the Palestinian cause in all international organisations, its consequences on the security and stability not only in the Middle East, but also on the whole world and to reach results that promote the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and all our Arab peoples, so that the perpetrator is not always immune from accountability for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people, which is contrary to all the rules established by the international law."