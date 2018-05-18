Wise leadership has prioritised religion: Mohammed Al Kaabi

He added that the authority is being supported by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, who contributed to the authority’s development and excellence and improved its public services, which it offers through the latest communication tools.

He made this statement during while receiving several scholars, who are the guests of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, at the Official Fatwa Centre, where they discussed questions received by the muftis, especially regarding Ramadan, and responded to the questions and Fatwas of the public, through a toll-free Fatwa phone line in Arabic, English and Urdu, and through emails to the authority’s website.

Some of the guest scholars participated, during the first day of Ramadan, in answering the public’s Fatwas and expressed their admiration for this unique accomplishment while noting that it reflects the UAE’s development and its ability to utilise and benefit from modern technology.

The scholars praised the wise leadership’s support for Islam and the authority’s role in establishing and spreading the correct Islamic ideology and its moderation. It also valued the authority for its innovation and for delivering its message to the community.

The guest scholars began their first set of lectures, as part of a programme organised by the authority, in cooperation with the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, which they conducted in several mosques and institutions. After the evening prayer, a lecture, titled "How to Receive the Holy Month of Ramadan," addressed the famous Duaa (prayer) of the Prophet, may peace be upon him, "May Allah Almighty bring us security, faith, safety and Islam." They also highlighted the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his wisdom while praying to Allah Almighty to grant the wise leadership greater health.