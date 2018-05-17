Anwar Gargash heads UAE delegation in meeting of Arab ministers of foreign affairs on Al Quds

The meeting, which was headed by Adel Al Jubeir, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, and attended by the Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, along with ministers of foreign affairs and heads of delegations of Arab countries that are members of the league, discussed the developments in Palestine and how to deal with the actions of United States, US, to transfer its embassy to Al Quds, as well as how to take a unified stance to deal with Israeli occupation’s increasing aggression against unarmed Palestinians, including by requesting the United Nations, UN, to form an international investigation committee on Israeli occupation aggression in Gaza.

The Arab ministers also held a private consultative meeting on Thursday before the launch of the extraordinary session, to confirm a unified Arab stance on Al Quds and Israeli occupation’s aggression against the Palestinian people.