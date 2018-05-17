ERC sends urgent relief convoy to Al Haymah, Yemen

The convey distributed food baskets to answer the needs of 700 poor Yemeni families, who were displaced from areas around Al Haymah, during a time when most families are suffering from economic issues caused by the militias and Yemen’s dire humanitarian conditions.

Rashid Al Khateri, Head of the ERC Team in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, said that distributing the food baskets and humanitarian aid to the residents of Al Haymah is part of the UAE’s support for the Yemeni people.

"The ERC is conducting ongoing relief campaigns to improve the living conditions of Yemenis, by distributing humanitarian and relief assistance and implementing developmental projects, to help them overcome their difficult conditions caused by the Houthi siege," he added.

Al Khateri pointed out that the ERC’s programmes in Yemen are helping to restore its normal living conditions.

Local residents expressed their happiness at their liberation from the Houthi militias and the UAE’s urgent contribution to easing their suffering, which will make the people and families of the Red Sea Coast happy.

They also thanked the UAE for supporting Yemeni families while adding that the Arab Coalition Forces have helped to return the normal living conditions in Yemeni cities after their liberation.