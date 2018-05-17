UAE Ambassador discusses medical support for orofacial cleft children in Mexico

The UAE Ambassador met with senior officials in Cuautitlan Izcalli city, Mexico, and discussed with them ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries to provide support to children infected with cleft lip and cleft palate, also known as the orofacial cleft.

During his visit to the "Labio y Paladar Hendido" clinic, Al Menhali was briefed on the status and system of the clinic and expressed his interest in the treatment of this disease. He also noted the UAE's solidarity with Mexico after the 19th September earthquake last year and its participation in supporting schools and social programmes.