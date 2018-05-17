UAE servicemen in Yemen congratulate UAE leadership on Ramadan

The soldiers also greeted the Emirati people, families of the Martyrs, and Arab and Islamic nations on the holy occasion.

They also reiterated their determination to support the Yemeni people in their fight to restore their rights and to build bright future for their country, pointing out that the Yemeni people are very proud of the achievements that have been made, with the support of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, in their fight to eliminate the Houthi militias and their supporters.

The UAE fighters stressed their unwavering allegiance to the UAE and its wise leadership and determination to continue their fight against those who are trying to undermine the security of Yemen and the whole region.