Delegation from UAE Ministry of Defence visits Bratislava defence exhibition

The delegation was headed by Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al-Balushi, Head of the Executive Directorate of Industries and Development of Defence Capabilities at the Ministry of Defence, and comprised a number of senior officers from the ministry and the UAE Armed Forces.

The visiting delegation discussed with Peter Gajdos, Minister of Defence of the Slovak Republic, ways to further develop cooperation between the two countries with Hamad Ali Al Kaabi, UAE non-resident Ambassador to Slovakia, in attendance.

Besides attending the inaugural event of the exhibition, the delegation toured the pavilions of the Slovakian companies taking part in the event and got first-hand knowledge about their most-up-to-date products.