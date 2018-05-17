UAE Ambassador opens mosque in Islamabad

  • Thursday 17, May 2018 in 11:41 AM
Sharjah24 - WAM: Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, inaugurated on Wednesday Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Mosque at the campus of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Pakistan, with Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh, IIUI President, in attendance.
The mosque was built by members of UAE embassy in Islamabad with the support of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).
 
During the ceremony, Al Zaabi said that ERC has long and rich history of humanitarian work in Pakistan in line with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.
 
He also added that the ERC and other UAE charities are determined to implement more humanitarian projects in Pakistan throughout this year as part of "Year of Zayed" initiative