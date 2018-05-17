UAE Ambassador opens mosque in Islamabad

The mosque was built by members of UAE embassy in Islamabad with the support of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

During the ceremony, Al Zaabi said that ERC has long and rich history of humanitarian work in Pakistan in line with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

He also added that the ERC and other UAE charities are determined to implement more humanitarian projects in Pakistan throughout this year as part of "Year of Zayed" initiative