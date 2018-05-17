UAE Embassy distributes food aid in Sudan

With Ali Saeed Al Saeedi, First Secretary of the UAE Mission, in presence, officials from the embassy distributed the food aid to more than 4000 people living in 9 villages in the state.

Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as the UAE people on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He also said that thousands of people living in seven Sudanese states will benefit from the UAE aid for this year. "We started today by distributing food aid in the remote areas and villages in the Northern State," he added.

Beneficiaries thanked the UAE and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the humanitarian support, wishing them all the best.