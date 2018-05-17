Ajman Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Rulers on Ramadan

Sheikh Humaid also offered his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion.

Greetings were also extended by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and President of the Executive Council and Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman.