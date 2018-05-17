UAE imposes economic sanctions on senior leadership of Hizballah’s Shura Council

The move comes in line with significant actions taken by the seven member nations of the TFTC to disrupt Iran's destabilising influence in the region and its funding of armed militias.

Specifically, TFTC seven member states imposed economic sanctions on Hasan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hizballah; Naim Qasim; Muhammad Yazbak; Husayn Al- Khalil; and Ibrahim al-Amin al-Sayyid. In addition, TFTC Member States also designated the following key Hizballah-affiliated individuals and entities: Talal Hamiyah, Ali Youssef Charara, Spectrum Group, Hasan Ebrahimi, Maher Trading, Hashem Safieddine, Adham Tabaja, Al-Inmaa Group, and Al-Inmaa Engineering and Contracting, all of whom were previously designated by the U.S.

This is the second TFTC sanction action since the center was announced on May 21st, 2017. The TFTC is a bold and historic effort to expand and strengthen the seven member states’ cooperation to counter the financing of terrorism. The TFTC facilitates coordinated disruptive actions, sharing of financial intelligence information, and member state capacity-building to target terrorist financing networks and related activities that pose national security threats to TFTC members.