Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab leaders

  • Thursday 17, May 2018 in 10:41 AM
Sharjah24-WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in telephone calls, has exchanged greetings with a number of leaders on the occasion of Ramadan.
He exchanged the greetings with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and the Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. 
 
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also extended sincere congratulations and best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leaders and their countries. 
 
The leaders also wished for continued good health for H.H. Sheikh Khalifa, and for sustained prosperity for Arab and Muslim nations. 