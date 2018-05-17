Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab leaders

He exchanged the greetings with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and the Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also extended sincere congratulations and best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leaders and their countries.

The leaders also wished for continued good health for H.H. Sheikh Khalifa, and for sustained prosperity for Arab and Muslim nations.