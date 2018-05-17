Attorney-General restricts some online gaming websites

The move follows reports received by the Attorney General on the adverse impact of these games on youngsters' behaviour and their infiltration into their personal and family lives, while pushing them into adopting forms of conduct that threaten the society.

The Attorney General assigned the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority to take all necessary measures to restrict these sites in collaboration with the telecommunication firms and internet service providers in the country.

He reaffirmed that the prohibition of any websites comes following reports, the authenticity of which is verified by the Attorney General himself.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also been assigned to continue to investigate into the content of other suspected infringing websites and report its findings to the Public Attorney.